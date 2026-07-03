Zimbabwe Unveils Roadmap to Modernise Public Procurement

The report was unveiled by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga during the inaugural Southern Africa Public Procurement Forum and was developed jointly by the Government of Zimbabwe and the African Development Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 12:17 IST
Zimbabwe Unveils Roadmap to Modernise Public Procurement
Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has launched the Methodology for Assessing Procurement Systems (MAPS) Report 2026, marking a significant step in improving transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public procurement. The report was unveiled by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga during the inaugural Southern Africa Public Procurement Forum and was developed jointly by the Government of Zimbabwe and the African Development Bank.

The assessment measures Zimbabwe's public procurement system against international standards and provides a detailed roadmap for reforms that will strengthen governance, expand digital procurement, and improve the management of public resources.

Procurement seen as a driver of economic development

Speaking at the launch, Chiwenga said public procurement should be viewed as more than an administrative process, describing it as a powerful tool for supporting infrastructure development, industrialisation, job creation, and better public services. He said stronger procurement systems can help deliver greater value for public spending while promoting transparency and sustainable economic growth.

The Vice President also called for closer cooperation among Southern African countries through harmonised procurement frameworks that encourage cross-border trade, regional infrastructure development, and integrated value chains. He urged member states to expand digital procurement, share best practices, strengthen institutional partnerships, and work more closely with development partners, academia, and the private sector.

African Development Bank backs reform efforts

The MAPS assessment was completed in just eight months, considerably faster than the global average of around 18 months, reflecting Zimbabwe's commitment to modernising its procurement system. The report outlines priority actions, including expanding electronic government procurement, promoting sustainable procurement practices, strengthening governance, and improving institutional capacity.

African Development Bank Country Manager for Zimbabwe Eyerusalem Fasika praised the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe and regional regulators for establishing the Southern Africa Public Procurement Forum as a platform for collaboration and innovation. She noted that the MAPS assessment is designed to identify strengths as well as areas for improvement, adding that its long-term value will depend on how effectively the recommendations are implemented.

The African Development Bank reaffirmed its commitment to supporting procurement reforms across the continent, saying Zimbabwe's progress provides a valuable example for other countries seeking transparent, resilient, and future-ready public procurement systems.

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