UN Expert Calls for Stronger Action Against Racism in Sport

Racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance continue to affect sport at every level, according to a new report presented to the UN Human Rights Council. Ashwini K.P., the UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, said sport has the potential to unite communities and promote equality, yet it still reflects many of the structural inequalities that exist across society.

She said unequal access to sport remains a major concern, with poverty, conflict, discriminatory regulations, and limited representation creating barriers for many racial and ethnic communities. These challenges often stem from historical and systemic discrimination that continues to shape opportunities today.

Marginalised athletes face barriers on and off the field

The report highlights that eligibility rules and selection policies can disproportionately affect athletes from racially and ethnically marginalised communities. It also points to persistent stereotypes that influence how athletes are identified, trained, selected, and viewed throughout their sporting careers.

Ashwini K.P. expressed concern about the continued underrepresentation of minorities, caste-oppressed communities, and other racialised groups in sport. She also called for safe and inclusive sporting environments that protect the dignity, rights, and bodily autonomy of transgender and intersex women.

The report further documents ongoing racist abuse directed at athletes and fans, both in stadiums and across online platforms, showing that discrimination remains a widespread problem beyond competition itself.

Human rights approach needed to create inclusive sport

The Special Rapporteur said conflict and forced displacement often deepen existing inequalities by disrupting sports facilities, limiting freedom of movement, and reducing opportunities for athletes to train and compete. She stressed that tackling discrimination in sport requires a human rights-based approach that recognises the multiple forms of exclusion many communities experience.

She urged governments to strengthen anti-discrimination laws, combat hate speech, improve accountability, and ensure equal access to sporting opportunities. Sports organisations, private companies, and civil society were also encouraged to promote diversity, strengthen safeguarding measures, and build more inclusive governance structures.

Ashwini K.P. said lasting change will require sustained political commitment and collective action to address the historical causes of inequality, allowing sport to become a space that truly promotes dignity, justice, inclusion, and social progress for everyone.