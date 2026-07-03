Union Minister Challenges Karnataka's Parallel Electoral Roll Revision

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje has written to the Chief Election Commissioner, demanding swift action against a "parallel" Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls initiated by the Karnataka State Election Commission (KSEC) within Greater Bengaluru Authority constituencies.

In her letter dated July 3, Karandlaje emphasized that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had already launched a statewide SIR of electoral rolls. She argued that the KSEC's separate timeline and process could create confusion among voters, political parties, and officials, potentially undermining the integrity of the electoral roll.

Karandlaje stressed that the ECI holds exclusive authority to manage Assembly electoral rolls, as per the Representation of the People Act, 1950, while the KSEC is authorized only for local body elections. She urged the ECI to examine the legality of the KSEC's actions and to ensure a uniform revision under its supervision.