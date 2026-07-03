Union Minister Challenges Karnataka's Parallel Electoral Roll Revision

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has called for intervention against a separate electoral roll revision by the Karnataka State Election Commission. She asserts that this move violates the Election Commission of India's mandate, potentially causing confusion and jeopardizing electoral integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 12:18 IST
Union Minister Challenges Karnataka's Parallel Electoral Roll Revision
Union MoS Shobha Karandlaje (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje has written to the Chief Election Commissioner, demanding swift action against a "parallel" Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls initiated by the Karnataka State Election Commission (KSEC) within Greater Bengaluru Authority constituencies.

In her letter dated July 3, Karandlaje emphasized that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had already launched a statewide SIR of electoral rolls. She argued that the KSEC's separate timeline and process could create confusion among voters, political parties, and officials, potentially undermining the integrity of the electoral roll.

Karandlaje stressed that the ECI holds exclusive authority to manage Assembly electoral rolls, as per the Representation of the People Act, 1950, while the KSEC is authorized only for local body elections. She urged the ECI to examine the legality of the KSEC's actions and to ensure a uniform revision under its supervision.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026