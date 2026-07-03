India's Export Ambitions: Piyush Goyal Charts Path to $1 Trillion Milestone

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal led a Board of Trade meeting to explore strategies for boosting India's export growth and manufacturing landscape. Highlighting the role of Free Trade Agreements, regulatory support, and international collaborations, Goyal urged cohesive efforts to achieve India's $1 trillion export target and economic growth vision by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 20:41 IST
India's Export Ambitions: Piyush Goyal Charts Path to $1 Trillion Milestone
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a decisive move to propel India's economic aspirations forward, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal convened a pivotal Board of Trade meeting on Friday. This gathering saw participation from states, union territories, industry leaders, trade bodies, and senior officials, all focused on enhancing India's export potential and manufacturing groundwork.

In his address, Goyal conveyed an optimistic forecast for India's export trajectory, anticipating a 17% increase in merchandise exports and an 11% rise in services exports this year. He highlighted the government's resolve to surpass the $1 trillion export mark within the year, citing that exports had already grown by 15% in the first quarter, leveraging Free Trade Agreements with 38 developed nations.

Goyal emphasized the need for bolstering export competitiveness through improved logistics, cost reduction, district-level potential, and improved business ease. He detailed a comprehensive agenda to uplift exporters, particularly small and medium enterprises, through regulatory, financial, and protective measures, pressing for collaboration at central and state levels to attain the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

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