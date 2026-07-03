Electoral Roll Update: Over 33 Lakh Enumeration Forms Distributed in Delhi

Delhi's electoral roll revision effort has seen significant progress as over 33 lakh enumeration forms have been distributed across the national capital, accounting for 22.84% of the city's electorate. The initiative, under the Special Intensive Revision Phase III, aims to ensure an updated voter list.

The North district recorded the highest form distribution rate at 31.36%, followed closely by New Delhi and North West at 31.41% and 29.84% respectively. In New Delhi, with its 1.54 lakh voters, over 48,000 forms have circulated, while digitization efforts continue.

Across other districts, significant strides are evident. Notably, the Outer North district leads in digitizing voter forms, a key phase in the voter roll update process. The ongoing enumeration phase is set to conclude on July 29.