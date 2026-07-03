Electoral Roll Update: Over 33 Lakh Enumeration Forms Distributed in Delhi

In the Phase III update of Delhi's Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll, over 33 lakh enumeration forms have been distributed, covering 22.84% of Delhi's voters. North district leads with the highest distribution, while digitization is underway across various districts, with Outer North leading in digital entries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 23:24 IST
Electoral Roll Update: Over 33 Lakh Enumeration Forms Distributed in Delhi
Door-to-Door enumeration drive for SIR in New Delhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Delhi's electoral roll revision effort has seen significant progress as over 33 lakh enumeration forms have been distributed across the national capital, accounting for 22.84% of the city's electorate. The initiative, under the Special Intensive Revision Phase III, aims to ensure an updated voter list.

The North district recorded the highest form distribution rate at 31.36%, followed closely by New Delhi and North West at 31.41% and 29.84% respectively. In New Delhi, with its 1.54 lakh voters, over 48,000 forms have circulated, while digitization efforts continue.

Across other districts, significant strides are evident. Notably, the Outer North district leads in digitizing voter forms, a key phase in the voter roll update process. The ongoing enumeration phase is set to conclude on July 29.

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