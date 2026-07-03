Tragedy Strikes Ukraine: Devastating Attacks Across Regions

Russian attacks on Friday killed six people in different areas of Ukraine. Strikes in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy resulted in fatalities and injuries. Governor reports reveal ongoing aggression, causing civilian casualties near major cities and escalating tensions near the Russian border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian Attacks Killed Six People On Friday In Three Different Areas Of Ukraine | Updated: 03-07-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 23:30 IST
Tragedy Strikes Ukraine: Devastating Attacks Across Regions
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On Friday, Russian assaults took a tragic toll on Ukraine, claiming six lives across three regions, according to regional officials.

In the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, over 50 strikes involving drones, artillery, and bombings led to three fatalities, including two individuals near Nikopol, a town adjacent to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Tragedy also struck in the northeast, as a strike killed two in Zaporizhzhia city, a frequent target of deadly aggression, and seventeen were injured. Further north, Russian glide bombs killed a person in Sumy, with additional reports of fatalities from overnight attacks in the region.

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