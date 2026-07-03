Football, Power, and Politics: Khalida Popal's Fight for Equality

As the World Cup lands in Mexico, former Afghanistan women's national team captain Khalida Popal raises a poignant question: will the spotlight extend to vulnerable girls and refugees beyond stadium gates?

Having fled Afghanistan after the Taliban rose to power in 2021, erasing women from sports and public life, Popal now resides in Mexico City. There, she collaborates with local organizations to host football clinics for refugee children and marginalized communities, aiming to ensure that the World Cup leaves a social legacy beyond the tournament.

Popal highlights how women's football is interwoven with activism, particularly in addressing the gender pay gap and LGBTQ+ inclusion, contending that the sport's political aspects cannot be ignored. She underscores the need for long-term support for vulnerable communities to prevent cycles of violence and exclusion, drawing parallels with Afghanistan's experiences under the Taliban.