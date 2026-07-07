Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

Africa's mobile money revolution has already solved one problem: moving money. The key challenge now is whether it can solve a bigger one: getting credit to the people and businesses still locked out of formal finance.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, mobile wallets have become part of the region's economic infrastructure, with 856 million registered accounts, 237 million active accounts, 62 billion transactions and USD 919 billion in transaction value cited in the study. But payments alone do not build factories, finance stock, expand farms or help small firms survive shocks. For that, households and businesses need access to reliable credit.

A research article published in Economies, titled "Mobile Money Adoption and Bank Credit Growth: Evidence from Sub-Saharan Africa," asks whether mobile money is merely helping Africans transact outside the banking system, or whether it is quietly strengthening the very credit channels banks have long struggled to extend. The answer is significant: mobile money appears to support bank credit growth over the long term, suggesting that Africa's digital finance boom could become more than an inclusion story, it could become a lending story

Credit trail is the real breakthrough

Mobile money has a positive and statistically significant long-term relationship with bank credit growth in Sub-Saharan Africa. Using annual data from 2012 to 2024 and a panel ARDL-PMG model, the authors find that mobile money adoption supports growth in bank credit to the private sector over time.

It doesn't mean that opening a mobile wallet immediately produces a bank loan. In fact, the study finds that mobile money's short-run effect on bank credit is positive but not statistically significant. The authors suggest this may reflect weak integration between mobile money platforms and formal banking systems, as well as the time needed for digital finance to translate into lending.

The development value of mobile money is not simply that it allows people to transact more easily. Its deeper value may lie in the financial trail it creates. Regular digital transactions can help reduce information gaps between borrowers and lenders. For banks, that can improve the ability to assess creditworthiness among people and firms that were previously invisible to formal finance.

This is where mobile money begins to look less like a competitor to banks and more like an entry point into the credit system. If banks, telecom operators and fintech firms can safely connect platforms, mobile money data could help expand lending to small businesses, informal traders and households that have long been excluded from conventional credit markets.

Growth needs more than apps: stability, trade and trust matter

The study warns that digital finance does not operate in a vacuum. Mobile money matters, but it is not the only force shaping credit growth. The research finds that GDP, inflation, trade openness and political stability are also significant determinants of bank credit to the private sector. GDP is positively linked to credit, which is not surprising. Stronger economies create more demand for loans and give banks greater confidence to lend. Inflation, by contrast, has a negative effect because it raises uncertainty, erodes real returns and increases credit risk.

Political stability also matters. The study finds that better governance conditions are associated with stronger private-sector credit, reinforcing a basic but often overlooked truth: financial inclusion depends not only on technology, but also on institutions. Where instability, conflict or weak governance dominate, digital finance alone cannot guarantee deeper lending.

Trade openness is another part of the story. More open economies tend to generate greater demand for trade finance, working capital and business lending. In that sense, mobile money's effect on credit may be strongest when it is embedded in a wider growth ecosystem: stable institutions, expanding markets, reliable infrastructure and productive firms.

The question is not whether mobile money is useful, but whether governments and regulators can build the conditions under which mobile money becomes a gateway to productive finance rather than merely a faster payment tool.

The next policy test: turning digital access into productive finance

Sub-Saharan African countries should promote interoperability between banks and mobile money operators. The authors argue that linking banking and technology capabilities can support digital credit projects and expand credit availability for financially excluded small businesses. This agenda has wider relevance beyond Africa. The paper notes that similar lessons apply to regions such as Asia and Latin America, where mobile money adoption is rising but infrastructure gaps remain. Broadband connectivity, cybersecurity and trust-building frameworks are essential if digital credit systems are to scale safely.

However, the opportunity comes with risks. Digital credit can expand access, but it can also fuel over-indebtedness if lenders use transaction data aggressively without consumer protection. It can improve credit scoring, but it can also create privacy concerns if data-sharing rules are weak. It can support small firms, but only if credit reaches productive uses rather than short-term consumption alone.

The authors also identify some limitations. The study uses regional aggregate data, which helps identify broad patterns but cannot fully show which countries, firms or households benefit most. It also does not answer whether women, rural entrepreneurs, informal workers or microenterprises gain equal access to credit. Future research should go deeper into borrower-level outcomes, affordability, repayment stress and the distribution of benefits.