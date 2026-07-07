Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

Plastic pollution has long been treated primarily as an environmental problem, visible in oceans, rivers, soils, landfills, packaging waste, and urban litter. The new public health concern is different: Microplastics and nanoplastics are now being detected inside the human body.

A new review, titled "Emerging Public Health Concerns of Micro- and Nanoplastics in Humans: Detection and Health Impact," examines evidence on plastic particles in human biological samples, how they are detected, and what their possible health implications may be. The review published in Micro confirms reports of microplastics in blood, placenta, amniotic fluid, umbilical cord blood, breast milk, semen, urine, and selected tissues, including cardiovascular, renal and reproductive samples.

The evidence is now strong enough to move the issue beyond environmental concern and into the public health agenda. The review notes that detection frequencies in some matrices exceed 70–90%, while common polymers include polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene and polyethylene terephthalate..

From blood to placenta, the evidence is spreading

Blood studies cited in the paper reported microplastics in 77% of participants in the Netherlands, 88.9% in Korea and 90% in the UK. Other studies have identified particles in breast milk, semen, urine, saliva, sputum, amniotic fluid, cerebrospinal fluid and bronchoalveolar lavage fluid. The evidence also extends into tissues and organs. The review cites studies reporting microplastics in placenta, lung tissue, liver, kidney, gastrointestinal tissue, cardiovascular tissue, testes, brain tissue, bone marrow, carotid plaque, umbilical cord, uterus and reproductive tissues.

Maternal and early-life exposure is especially sensitive. The review highlights findings in placenta, umbilical cord blood, amniotic fluid, fetal cord blood, breast milk, meconium and infant feces. This raises concern because fetal and neonatal development are windows of biological vulnerability, even though direct evidence of adverse human outcomes remains limited.

The public health challenge is that exposure is not confined to one source. The figure on page 7 maps common daily sources across household, food-related, personal care, transportation and environmental categories. The text identifies synthetic textiles, carpets, plastic cutting boards, non-stick cookware, indoor dust, exfoliating products, toothpaste, wet wipes, disposable masks, plastic packaging, bottled water, takeaway boxes, plastic tea bags, tire wear and shoe-sole abrasion as contributors to continuous microplastic release.

Microplastics are different from many traditional contaminants. They are not a single chemical, a single pathway or a single industry problem. They are a systems problem created by materials, consumption, waste, food supply chains, air quality and regulation.

The health warning is real

The review describes several plausible biological mechanisms through which microplastics and nanoplastics could affect health. Smaller particles may cross biological barriers and enter circulation. Nanoplastics may accumulate in secondary organs such as the liver, kidneys and spleen, while inhaled microplastics may deposit in the respiratory tract and trigger local inflammation and oxidative stress.

At the cellular level, the review links microplastics to reactive oxygen species, mitochondrial dysfunction, pro-inflammatory signaling, epithelial barrier disruption, gut microbiome changes, immune dysregulation and low-grade systemic inflammation.

The possible clinical implications are wide-ranging: reproductive effects, cardiopulmonary concerns, gastrointestinal disruption, metabolic effects, fetal transfer and developmental risks, and risks from additives such as BPA, phthalates and PFAS. The review's Figure 4 on page 17 visualizes these systemic toxicological effects across organs and systems, including cardiovascular, respiratory, gastrointestinal, reproductive, nervous, renal and immune pathways.

The authors stress that detecting microplastics in human samples should not be directly interpreted as evidence of disease causation. Most available human studies are observational, exposure thresholds remain uncertain, and long-term clinical significance is not yet settled.

The biggest gap is not concern

The review explains why microplastic evidence is still difficult to compare. Different studies use different digestion protocols, filtration methods, particle-size thresholds, polymer-identification tools and reporting units. The authors note that this methodological heterogeneity prevents quantitative meta-analysis and limits cross-study comparability.

The detection tools themselves have trade-offs. FTIR is widely used but limited by particle size. Raman spectroscopy offers higher spatial resolution but can suffer from fluorescence interference. Py-GC/MS can quantify polymer mass but cannot provide particle count or morphology. Electron microscopy can visualize nanoscale structures but needs coupling with spectroscopic methods for polymer confirmation.

Without harmonized detection methods, policymakers cannot set credible exposure thresholds, compare country data, identify high-risk populations or evaluate whether regulations are working. The review identifies harmonized detection methods, nanoplastic measurement, standardized reporting, contamination-free workflows and longitudinal human studies as urgent research priorities.

For governments and health agencies, this means microplastics policy must begin with measurement infrastructure: national and regional monitoring systems for drinking water, food products and atmospheric particles; contamination-controlled laboratories; common reporting standards; and biomonitoring protocols that can be compared across countries. The review argues that surveillance, innovation and regulation must work together, including investment in biodegradable polymers, eco-friendly packaging, advanced recycling, restrictions on intentionally added microplastics and extended producer responsibility.

Public health cannot wait for the perfect study

Microplastics expose a familiar failure in environmental health governance: evidence often becomes visible only after exposure has become widespread. By the time plastic particles are being reported in blood, placenta, breast milk and organs, the question is no longer whether the issue deserves attention. It is how quickly policy can become scientifically credible.

The review is especially relevant for developing countries and the Global South. Exposure is shaped not only by consumer choices but by waste systems, informal recycling, open dumping, burning, occupational conditions, food packaging markets and water infrastructure. The paper notes that weak waste management in low- and middle-income countries can worsen release of microplastics into air and soil.

Pregnant women, newborns, textile workers, waste handlers, industrial laborers and marginalized communities may face higher exposure risks. The review specifically identifies pregnant women and newborns as vulnerable due to transplacental transfer and breast milk findings, and points to occupational inhalation risks among textile and waste workers.

The practical agenda is therefore broader than individual behavior. Reducing bottled water use, improving food packaging, and limiting single-use plastics may help, but systemic interventions matter more: safer materials, cleaner production, better waste governance, stronger occupational protections, public awareness, food and water monitoring, and global coordination on measurement standards.