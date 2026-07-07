AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretary-General Wamkele Mene has received the All Africa Intellectual Property Leadership and Continental Integration Award in recognition of his role in driving the implementation of the continent's flagship free trade agreement. The award was presented during the 18th Meeting of the AfCFTA Council of Ministers Responsible for Trade in Abuja, highlighting the growing focus on intellectual property as a key driver of Africa's industrial and economic transformation.

Award recognises leadership in continental integration

The honour was jointly presented by African Newspage and the All Africa Intellectual Property Summit (AAIPS) during a courtesy visit to the AfCFTA Secretariat held alongside the ministerial meeting in Nigeria's capital. As the official media and organising partner of AAIPS, African Newspage coordinated the media programme and co-hosted the award ceremony, reaffirming its commitment to promoting dialogue on intellectual property, trade, industrialisation and regional integration across Africa.

The award acknowledges Mene's leadership in advancing the implementation of the AfCFTA Agreement and his contribution to strengthening trade, industrial development and economic cooperation among African countries. Led by Chairman Sand Mba Kalu, the delegation praised the progress made by the AfCFTA Secretariat in turning the world's largest free trade area, measured by participating countries, into an operational framework that supports greater economic integration across the continent.

Intellectual property seen as a driver of industrial growth

The discussions during the visit also focused on expanding cooperation ahead of the seventh All Africa Intellectual Property Summit, scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kenya, in November 2026. Participants explored ways to increase awareness and implementation of the AfCFTA Protocol on Intellectual Property Rights, which is expected to play an important role in supporting innovation, industrial development and the growth of Africa's creative economy. Presenting the award, Sand Mba Kalu described Mene as a leader who has helped move the AfCFTA from a political vision to practical implementation, creating new opportunities for trade and economic development across the continent.

AfCFTA shifts focus from negotiations to implementation

Accepting the award, Wamkele Mene said intellectual property should be viewed as more than a legal framework, describing it as a strategic tool for advancing Africa's industrialisation agenda. He said the Protocol on Intellectual Property Rights can support local pharmaceutical manufacturing, strengthen public health systems and reduce Africa's dependence on imported products by encouraging home-grown innovation and production.

Mene also announced that negotiations on all AfCFTA protocols have now been completed, with the agreement entering its implementation phase. He stressed that stronger participation by the private sector will be essential to unlocking the full economic benefits of the continental free trade area. African Newspage said the engagement reflects its broader mission of supporting informed public discussion around trade, innovation and sustainable development while promoting the goals of Agenda 2063 and the continued implementation of the AfCFTA.