Maharashtra's Plan for Relief Amid Monsoon Fury

Amid heavy rainfall, Maharashtra's Revenue Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, announced that the state government has instructed all district administrations to swiftly conduct damage assessment surveys in affected areas. Speaking in Nagpur, Bawankule highlighted that a meeting with District Collectors and relevant officials took place to evaluate the statewide impact of recent rains.

Ministers have been advised to prepare panchnamas immediately and maintain high alert in anticipation of adverse weather. Emphasizing precautions to avoid human, livestock, or property losses, Bawankule guaranteed accountability from the Revenue Department in assessing damages and delivering necessary compensation to eligible beneficiaries.

Bawankule addressed the recent landslide criticism, asserting it as a natural event not subject to politicization. He emphasized that repairs are in process, following a 'Defect Liability Period' where agencies rectify defects, with swift action already seeing the main route restored within a week. The minister's stance is a call to focus on facts under challenging circumstances.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for key districts like Mumbai, Kolhapur, and Ratnagiri, suggesting potential further rainfall. The severe weather has led to disruptions, notably impacting railways where a landslide blocked the South East Ghat section, resulting in train cancellations and rescheduling as restoration efforts continue.