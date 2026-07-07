Japan's Economy Faces Rare Earth Crisis Amid China Trade Tensions

Japan's economy is feeling the pinch as a shortage of critical minerals begins to bite, following China's decision to cut exports. This development has imposed urgency on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration to seek alternatives, according to recent corporate filings.

China maintains dominance over the global rare earth market, crucial for products ranging from electric cars to military equipment. Tensions between the two nations intensified after Takaichi's comments on Taiwan, leading Beijing to restrict mineral shipments to Japan. This situation could mirror or even exceed the economic impact experienced in 2010.

The scarcity of rare earths is not being equally felt across industries, but it's spreading concern. A marked increase in corporate Japan's reports about critical minerals indicates growing anxiety. The Japanese government is accelerating steps to secure stable mineral supplies, including international collaborations and rare-earth recycling projects.