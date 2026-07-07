Japan's Economy Faces Rare Earth Crisis Amid China Trade Tensions

Japan's economy is under pressure due to a shortage of critical minerals after China restricted exports. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government is scrambling to find alternatives. The shortage is affecting Japanese industries, particularly electronics and consumer firms, as efforts to secure stable supplies continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Shortage Of Critical Minerals Is Starting To Affect The Broader Japanese Economy | Updated: 07-07-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 12:32 IST
Japan's Economy Faces Rare Earth Crisis Amid China Trade Tensions
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Japan's economy is feeling the pinch as a shortage of critical minerals begins to bite, following China's decision to cut exports. This development has imposed urgency on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration to seek alternatives, according to recent corporate filings.

China maintains dominance over the global rare earth market, crucial for products ranging from electric cars to military equipment. Tensions between the two nations intensified after Takaichi's comments on Taiwan, leading Beijing to restrict mineral shipments to Japan. This situation could mirror or even exceed the economic impact experienced in 2010.

The scarcity of rare earths is not being equally felt across industries, but it's spreading concern. A marked increase in corporate Japan's reports about critical minerals indicates growing anxiety. The Japanese government is accelerating steps to secure stable mineral supplies, including international collaborations and rare-earth recycling projects.

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