The United States Tumbled Out Of The World Cup On Monday

The United States exited the World Cup with a heavy defeat to Belgium on Monday, amidst allegations of political influence exerted by U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump requested FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review and overturn a red-card ban on Folarin Balogun, allowing him to participate in the match.

FIFA's decision to suspend Balogun's ban caused an international stir, angering the Belgian side and sparking discussions around the integrity of the tournament. Despite an energetic home crowd in Seattle, the U.S. team could not prevent a 4-1 loss against Belgium, who advanced to the quarter-finals.

The controversy led to criticism from UEFA and several national football associations who argued that FIFA's actions undermined its disciplinary system. Infantino maintained that the decision was made independently, while prominent figures like Juergen Klopp voiced concern over political power influencing football.