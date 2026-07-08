Samsung Shatters Profit Records Amid AI Chip Demand Surge

Samsung, the South Korean electronics behemoth, has shattered profit records, achieving a monumental $61 billion in profits, bolstered by robust demand for AI-related memory chips, as detailed in a Korea Herald report. The company reported an astounding 1810.3% year-over-year increase in preliminary operating profit, with revenue surging 129.3% YoY to $112.9 billion, according to regulatory filings.

The remarkable profit figures exceeded market consensus estimates of $55.5 billion by Yonhap Infomax by 6.2%, solidifying another record-breaking quarter for the world's largest memory chip producer. "This success underscores the dramatic impact of the AI boom on increasing demand and prices for high-bandwidth and advanced chips," the report stated. Samsung is set to reveal a full earnings report later this month.

In a related update, Samsung Electronics plans to hike prices for its new foldable smartphone lineup amidst an ongoing AI-induced memory shortage. This pricing shift, hinted by South Korean telecom distribution leaks, sees the entry-level Galaxy Z Flip8 priced about 13% higher than its predecessor due to scarce key memory components, signaling a shift in Samsung's pricing strategy.