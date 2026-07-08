A Solemn Farewell: Khamenei's Procession Crosses Borders

On Wednesday, the streets of Najaf, Iraq's holy city, were filled with mourners attending the funeral procession of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the slain Iranian leader.

Thousands carried portraits and banners, chanting slogans condemning America and Israel as the procession moved through the city, highlighted by the presence of Iranian and Iraqi flags waving side by side.

An official reception took place at Najaf's airport with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in attendance, marking the beginning of the procession that will pass through Karbala before heading back to Iran for the final burial.