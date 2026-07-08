Missile Havoc: Third Strike on Kyiv Amid NATO Summit Discussions

Russia launched ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv overnight, marking the third such assault on Ukraine's capital in less than a week. As NATO meets in Ankara, Ukraine's President Zelenskiy discusses defense needs with President Trump following high-profile missile attacks and ongoing Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Fired Ballistic Missiles At Kyiv Again Overnight | Updated: 08-07-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 12:52 IST
Missile Havoc: Third Strike on Kyiv Amid NATO Summit Discussions
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Russia has once again targeted Kyiv with ballistic missile strikes, officials announced on Wednesday. This marks the third assault on the capital in a week, as Ukraine faces a shortage of U.S.-made air-defense interceptors while the NATO summit is ongoing in Ankara.

Despite intercepting 139 out of 169 drones during these overnight attacks, Ukrainian forces were unable to stop any of the five ballistic missiles launched by Russia. The continuous airstrikes have worsened as Russia's ground offensive falters and Ukrainian retaliations impact Russia's military supplies.

Kyiv experienced explosions prior to air raid alerts, resulting in casualties, while Kharkiv also suffered substantial damage from overnight missile attacks. President Zelenskiy is expected to discuss acquiring more interceptors with President Trump, amid hopes for conflict resolution shared by Trump post talks with both Zelenskiy and Putin.

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