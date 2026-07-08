Nickel & Steel: A New Era in Metals Trading
The global landscape of metals trading is evolving, with increasing regionalization as geopolitical factors influence supply chains. The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) is emerging as a major player, challenging the traditional dominance of the London Metal Exchange by expanding its influence in Asia, particularly in nickel trading.
In a shifting landscape influenced by geopolitical dynamics, the world of metals trading is undergoing significant changes. As traditional global supply chains fragment, the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) is asserting its influence, challenging the long-standing dominance of the London Metal Exchange (LME).
This evolution is marked by the ShFE's move to open its nickel contract to international participants, capitalizing on China's robust economic ties with Indonesia. The growth of nickel trading volumes in Shanghai underscores China's rising prominence in regional pricing, creating a parallel market alongside London.
Despite these shifts, the development suggests a win-win scenario for both exchanges, offering various opportunities in this new fractured trading environment. The LME, adapting by engaging in collaborations, reflects a broader trend towards regionalization across the metals trading sector.