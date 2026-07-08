Crackdown on Illegal Temple Donations in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh's Minister for Culture, Tourism, Religious Trusts & Endowments, Dharmendra Lodhi, declared that severe action will be taken against those found guilty of collecting unauthorized donations outside the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Agar Malwa. A probe committee, led by the District Panchayat CEO, has been established to investigate these allegations.

The minister revealed that the issue came to his attention on Tuesday and prompted immediate government action. The accused individuals allegedly printed receipt books for the collection of money. Lodhi emphasized that the state government will not tolerate such malpractices and is committed to taking the strictest action possible.

Lodhi urged devotees to be vigilant and ensure their donations reach legitimate channels. In a move to increase transparency, the government is rolling out digital donation systems, starting with the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, with plans to extend these measures to other temples.