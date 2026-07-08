The Czech Republic Will Not Meet Natos Of Gross Domestic Product Spending Target This Year

The Czech Republic is set to miss NATO's defense spending target this year, according to Prime Minister Andrej Babis. The announcement, made ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara, underscores the country's ongoing budgetary challenges.

Babis confirmed the government's commitment to increasing defense spending, pledging to meet the 2% of GDP target by 2027. The delay is attributed to current fiscal constraints, but officials express a strong intention to prioritize defense in future budgets.

The Czech stance exemplifies broader European struggles to meet NATO targets, highlighting the complexities of balancing national budgets with collective security obligations.