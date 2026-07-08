Czech Republic Delays NATO Defense Spending Target

The Czech Republic will not achieve the NATO 2% GDP defense spending target this year. Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced the delay ahead of an alliance summit, reaffirming the government's plan to reach the threshold by the 2027 budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Czech Republic Will Not Meet Natos Of Gross Domestic Product Spending Target This Year | Updated: 08-07-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 12:10 IST
Czech Republic Delays NATO Defense Spending Target
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The Czech Republic is set to miss NATO's defense spending target this year, according to Prime Minister Andrej Babis. The announcement, made ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara, underscores the country's ongoing budgetary challenges.

Babis confirmed the government's commitment to increasing defense spending, pledging to meet the 2% of GDP target by 2027. The delay is attributed to current fiscal constraints, but officials express a strong intention to prioritize defense in future budgets.

The Czech stance exemplifies broader European struggles to meet NATO targets, highlighting the complexities of balancing national budgets with collective security obligations.

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