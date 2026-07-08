Escalating Tensions: China's Pressure Tactics in the Taiwan Strait

Chinas Gradually Increasing Pressure Tactics Risk Creating An Entirely New Status Quo In The Taiwan Strait

China's gradual increase in pressure tactics risks altering the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, a senior Taiwan official warned on Wednesday. Kuan Bi-ling, head of Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council, voiced concerns over China's actions affecting Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines.

These 'grey zone' activities, Kuan stated, may not individually trigger an international crisis but collectively risk redefining maritime norms. China, viewing Taiwan as its own, employs daily military and coast guard maneuvers around the island.

The long-term effects could include shifts in shipping routes and global perceptions, Kuan added. The international community's attempts to downplay each incident as 'not yet a crisis' might inadvertently normalize alarming changes.