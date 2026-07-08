Clash at KDMC Hospital: Allegations, Denials, and Call for Action

Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre has refuted claims of assaulting women doctors and nurses at a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation hospital. Mhatre explained that the CCTV footage might appear misleading due to its angle and insisted that he did not physically harm any staff during his visit.

At a press conference, Mhatre expressed regret over the incident, alleging that the nurse involved was preoccupied with her phone and inattentive to grievances, leading him to tap her hand for attention. He emphasized his adherence to party values of non-violence towards women. The situation arose from systemic hospital issues, and those involved will provide further clarification.

MP Shrikant Shinde condemned the incident, underscoring that patient care is a noble duty. With legal proceedings underway, there is a firm stance against any unlawful actions, and internal disciplinary measures are promised. Meanwhile, opposition parties accuse the Shiv Sena of power misuse, while healthcare associations demand security and swift legal remedies for medical staff.