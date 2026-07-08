Clash at KDMC Hospital: Allegations, Denials, and Call for Action

Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre denies assaulting healthcare staff at KDMC hospital, citing a misleading camera angle. Amid public outcry and condemnation from MP Shrikant Shinde, opposition leaders criticize the incident as abuse of power. Calls for systemic change and protection of medical personnel intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 12:14 IST
Clash at KDMC Hospital: Allegations, Denials, and Call for Action
Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre assaults staff at KDMC hospital (Photo/@INCHarshsapkal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre has refuted claims of assaulting women doctors and nurses at a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation hospital. Mhatre explained that the CCTV footage might appear misleading due to its angle and insisted that he did not physically harm any staff during his visit.

At a press conference, Mhatre expressed regret over the incident, alleging that the nurse involved was preoccupied with her phone and inattentive to grievances, leading him to tap her hand for attention. He emphasized his adherence to party values of non-violence towards women. The situation arose from systemic hospital issues, and those involved will provide further clarification.

MP Shrikant Shinde condemned the incident, underscoring that patient care is a noble duty. With legal proceedings underway, there is a firm stance against any unlawful actions, and internal disciplinary measures are promised. Meanwhile, opposition parties accuse the Shiv Sena of power misuse, while healthcare associations demand security and swift legal remedies for medical staff.

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