Darwinbox and Neeyamo Unite to Revolutionize Global Workforce Management

Darwinbox, a renowned human resources technology company, has forged a strategic partnership with Neeyamo, a global leader in payroll and Employer of Record services. This collaboration aims to streamline global workforce management by unifying HR and payroll on a single platform.

As businesses expand internationally, fragmented payroll systems can lead to inefficiencies. The partnership between Darwinbox and Neeyamo addresses these issues by integrating HR and payroll, facilitating seamless scaling across borders while maintaining compliance and consistent employee experiences.

This synergistic alliance empowers enterprises to extend their reach to more than 160 countries without compromising operational coherence. By offering a consolidated view of workforce data and payroll costs, the collaboration ensures a holistic approach to HR management and governance.