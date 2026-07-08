Darwinbox and Neeyamo Unite to Revolutionize Global Workforce Management

Darwinbox partners with Neeyamo to integrate HR and payroll systems, streamlining global workforce management. The collaboration simplifies operations, ensuring compliance and coherence while extending services to over 160 countries, enhancing corporate efficiency with a unified employee data platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:42 IST
Darwinbox and Neeyamo Unite to Revolutionize Global Workforce Management
Darwinbox and Neeyamo Partner to Deliver Global Payroll Across More Than 160 Countries Through One Unified Platform. Image Credit: ANI

Darwinbox, a renowned human resources technology company, has forged a strategic partnership with Neeyamo, a global leader in payroll and Employer of Record services. This collaboration aims to streamline global workforce management by unifying HR and payroll on a single platform.

As businesses expand internationally, fragmented payroll systems can lead to inefficiencies. The partnership between Darwinbox and Neeyamo addresses these issues by integrating HR and payroll, facilitating seamless scaling across borders while maintaining compliance and consistent employee experiences.

This synergistic alliance empowers enterprises to extend their reach to more than 160 countries without compromising operational coherence. By offering a consolidated view of workforce data and payroll costs, the collaboration ensures a holistic approach to HR management and governance.

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