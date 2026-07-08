Modi and Indonesia Celebrate Cultural Diplomacy at Prambanan Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his state visit to Indonesia, has embarked on a significant cultural diplomacy mission, joining forces with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to kickstart an India-supported restoration project at the UNESCO World Heritage Prambanan Temple Compounds.

As they toured the historic nearly 1,000-year-old site, Modi reflected on the deep spiritual connections that bind India and Indonesia, emphasizing the cultural symphony echoed in the sacred chants and spiritual resonance of the temple that houses the Hindu Trimurti.

Expressing gratitude towards the Indonesian people for their dedication to preserving the ancient heritage, Modi also conveyed optimism that the restoration project would bolster cultural ties and attract Indian travelers, reinforcing New Delhi’s 'Act East' policy and the flourishing partnership between the two nations.