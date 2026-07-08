Ispace Launches Affordable Lunar Cargo Initiative with SpaceX

Japanese Moon Transport Company Ispace Said On Wednesday It Would Start A New Lowercost Lunar Cargo Business Using The Starship Heavy Rocket And Moon Lander Developed By Elon Musks Spacex Tokyobased Ispace Has Bought Kg Lb Of Capacity On A Starship That Would Land On The Moon As Soon As And Will Build A Lunar Surface Vehicle That Can Host Payloads From Worldwide Clients Sharing Their Ride On Starship To The Moon

Japanese moon transport company ispace announced on Wednesday the launch of a more affordable lunar cargo business. The initiative will utilize Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship heavy rocket and moon lander technologies.

The Tokyo-based firm has secured 500 kg (1102 lb) of capacity on a Starship vehicle, scheduled to land on the moon as early as 2030. Additionally, ispace plans to develop a lunar surface vehicle capable of hosting payloads from international clients.

This new service aims to provide a feasible means for worldwide partners to share transport costs to the moon, thereby democratizing access to space exploration.