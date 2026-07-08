Ispace Launches Affordable Lunar Cargo Initiative with SpaceX
Japanese moon transport company ispace announced a new cost-effective lunar cargo service in collaboration with SpaceX. Using the Starship heavy rocket, ispace secured 500 kg of capacity to land payloads on the moon by 2030. This initiative aims to facilitate global access to lunar transportation.
Japanese moon transport company ispace announced on Wednesday the launch of a more affordable lunar cargo business. The initiative will utilize Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship heavy rocket and moon lander technologies.
The Tokyo-based firm has secured 500 kg (1102 lb) of capacity on a Starship vehicle, scheduled to land on the moon as early as 2030. Additionally, ispace plans to develop a lunar surface vehicle capable of hosting payloads from international clients.
This new service aims to provide a feasible means for worldwide partners to share transport costs to the moon, thereby democratizing access to space exploration.