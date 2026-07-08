Ispace Launches Affordable Lunar Cargo Initiative with SpaceX

Japanese moon transport company ispace announced a new cost-effective lunar cargo service in collaboration with SpaceX. Using the Starship heavy rocket, ispace secured 500 kg of capacity to land payloads on the moon by 2030. This initiative aims to facilitate global access to lunar transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Japanese Moon Transport Company Ispace Said On Wednesday It Would Start A New Lowercost Lunar Cargo Business Using The Starship Heavy Rocket And Moon Lander Developed By Elon Musks Spacex Tokyobased Ispace Has Bought Kg Lb Of Capacity On A Starship That Would Land On The Moon As Soon As And Will Build A Lunar Surface Vehicle That Can Host Payloads From Worldwide Clients Sharing Their Ride On Starship To The Moon | Updated: 08-07-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 12:20 IST
Ispace Launches Affordable Lunar Cargo Initiative with SpaceX
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Japanese moon transport company ispace announced on Wednesday the launch of a more affordable lunar cargo business. The initiative will utilize Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship heavy rocket and moon lander technologies.

The Tokyo-based firm has secured 500 kg (1102 lb) of capacity on a Starship vehicle, scheduled to land on the moon as early as 2030. Additionally, ispace plans to develop a lunar surface vehicle capable of hosting payloads from international clients.

This new service aims to provide a feasible means for worldwide partners to share transport costs to the moon, thereby democratizing access to space exploration.

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