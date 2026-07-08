Escalating Tensions: Iran Strikes US-Linked Military Bases in Retaliation

In a bold move, Iran has launched a series of drone and missile strikes against US-linked military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, marking a significant escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region. The Iranian state-affiliated Fars News Agency reported that these strikes were a direct response to US military actions in Iran's southern territories.

According to Fars News, Iranian drones targeted the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that they executed a large-scale operation, hitting key US military facilities across the region, including at Salman Port and the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, as well as the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

Amidst this volatile backdrop, the US Central Command confirmed conducting a counter-offensive on July 7, neutralizing more than 80 military positions within Iran. This operation primarily aimed to dismantle Iranian maritime capabilities, targeting command-and-control networks and other military infrastructure. CENTCOM pointed to recent Iranian aggressions as the catalyst for this response, highlighting the threat posed to commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz.