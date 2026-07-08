Temasek's Bold AI Investment Growth Plan

Singapore's Temasek aims to significantly boost investments in AI technologies to 15% in the next five years. Despite portfolio challenges, it saw a record value growth, driven by gains from divestments and local firms. CEO Dilhan Pillay underscores AI's pivotal role in future opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore State Investor Temasek Said On Wednesday It Was Targeting A Major Increase In Its Investments In Ai Companies | Updated: 08-07-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 12:30 IST
Temasek's Bold AI Investment Growth Plan
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Singapore state investor Temasek announced plans to substantially increase its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) companies, seeking to elevate its exposure to the technology to as much as 15% within the next five years from the current 6%.

Temasek, which holds stakes in AI-driven companies like Anthropic and OpenAI, reported a rise in its net portfolio value to S$518 billion ($400 billion) in the last financial year. This marks the second consecutive year of record growth, translating to a growth rate of 10.5% in Singapore dollars, or 14.8% in U.S. dollars. While this falls short of the 17% rise in MSCI's global stock gauge, Temasek's diversified portfolio distinguishes itself through its unique structure, mandate, and asset composition.

CEO Dilhan Pillay highlighted the transformative potential of AI, emphasizing the firm's strategy to invest in energy, data centers, semiconductors, cloud service providers, and AI applications. The remaining portfolio, he asserted, must focus on AI adoption to ensure competitive advantage, signifying a strategic pivot towards embedding AI across operations.

Performance gains from divestments and local businesses contributed to last year's robust results, though Temasek withheld specific details on AI stake impacts.

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