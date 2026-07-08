Temasek Targets Major AI Investment Surge

Singapore State Investor Temasek Said On Wednesday It Was Targeting A Major Increase In Investments In Ai Companies

Singapore’s state investor, Temasek, announced plans to increase its investments in artificial intelligence (AI), with the aim of raising its exposure from 6% to as much as 15% over the next five years. Temasek’s portfolio, which includes holdings in Anthropic and OpenAI, recorded a value of S$518 billion last year, up 10.5% in local terms.

Temasek’s Chief Executive, Dilhan Pillay, highlighted the rapid advancement of AI as a pivotal phase for creating new opportunities. The firm plans to focus investments in areas such as energy and data centres, semiconductors, cloud services, foundation models, and AI applications. Crucially, AI adoption will be key for remaining competitive, Pillay noted.

Despite an uneven Chinese economy and geopolitical tensions — factors that impacted its portfolio negatively towards the financial year-end — Temasek continues to focus on AI as a high-growth domain while also expanding its investments into stable areas like private credit and core-plus infrastructure.