Temasek Targets Major AI Investment Surge

Singapore's state investor Temasek aims to significantly boost its AI investments from 6% to up to 15% in five years. With current stakes in Anthropic and OpenAI, the portfolio climbed to a record S$518 billion. Temasek targets AI adoption for competitiveness while navigating challenging market environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore State Investor Temasek Said On Wednesday It Was Targeting A Major Increase In Investments In Ai Companies | Updated: 08-07-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 13:35 IST
Temasek Targets Major AI Investment Surge
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Singapore’s state investor, Temasek, announced plans to increase its investments in artificial intelligence (AI), with the aim of raising its exposure from 6% to as much as 15% over the next five years. Temasek’s portfolio, which includes holdings in Anthropic and OpenAI, recorded a value of S$518 billion last year, up 10.5% in local terms.

Temasek’s Chief Executive, Dilhan Pillay, highlighted the rapid advancement of AI as a pivotal phase for creating new opportunities. The firm plans to focus investments in areas such as energy and data centres, semiconductors, cloud services, foundation models, and AI applications. Crucially, AI adoption will be key for remaining competitive, Pillay noted.

Despite an uneven Chinese economy and geopolitical tensions — factors that impacted its portfolio negatively towards the financial year-end — Temasek continues to focus on AI as a high-growth domain while also expanding its investments into stable areas like private credit and core-plus infrastructure.

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