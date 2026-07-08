Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Oil Refineries and Airfields Targeted

Ukrainian military operations targeted two Russian oil refineries in Saratov and Tatarstan, as well as an airfield in Voronezh. Fires ensued at these sites, namely the Saratov oil refinery, TAIF-NK refinery in Nizhnekamsk, and the TANECO oil refining complex, following drone attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraines Military Struck Two Russian Oil Refineries In The Saratov And Tatarstan Regions | Updated: 08-07-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 13:38 IST
Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Oil Refineries and Airfields Targeted
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In a strategic move, Ukraine's military targeted vital Russian oil refineries in the Saratov and Tatarstan regions, alongside an airfield in Voronezh, as reported by the military's General Staff on Wednesday.

Significant fires were recorded at both the Saratov refinery and the TAIF-NK refinery in Nizhnekamsk, according to the reports.

Further intensifying the situation, Ukraine's special forces confirmed that drones were utilized to strike the TANECO oil refining complex, also situated in Nizhnekamsk, leading to notable damage and blazes.

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