French Parliament Votes on Controversial Police Protection Bill

The French National Assembly has approved a controversial proposed law offering police officers involved in shootings the benefit of the doubt, unless proven otherwise. Critics argue it grants police 'licence to kill' and may lead to more violence, especially against Black and Arab communities. The debate intensifies amid rising police-related fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French Lawmakers Have Approved A Proposed Law That Would Give Police Officers Involved In Shootings The Benefit Of The Doubt | Updated: 08-07-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 13:32 IST
French Parliament Votes on Controversial Police Protection Bill

In a contentious move, French lawmakers have given their nod to a proposed law that could alter the handling of police-related shootings. The National Assembly approved the legislation on Tuesday, suggesting police officers involved in shootings will have the initial benefit of the doubt, unless contrary evidence emerges.

This legislative proposal, which has drawn criticism for essentially providing a 'licence to kill', was passed by a vote of 313 to 199 in the lower house. While it has received endorsements from the current government, the law faces further scrutiny as it awaits deliberation in the upper house.

Concerns about police violence, especially towards Black and Arab communities, loom large, magnified by a marked increase in fatal police shootings. Arguments over the law's implications continue to stir tension, with over 360,000 French citizens signing a petition against it following several high-profile incidents.

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