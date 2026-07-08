Honda Recalls 325,588 Odyssey Vehicles Over Rearview Display Issue

Honda Motor America, a division of Honda Motor Co Ltd, is undertaking a significant recall affecting 325,588 Odyssey vehicles across the United States. This recall is due to a reported problem with the rearview image display, potentially affecting driver visibility and safety.

The recall was prompted by findings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which announced the issue on Wednesday. This action falls within the scope of ensuring vehicular safety and addressing technical malfunctions promptly.

The NHTSA has released additional details regarding the recall, urging owners of the affected models to seek immediate resolutions from authorized Honda service centers.