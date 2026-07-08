Market Jitters: Middle East Tensions and Tech Volatility Shake European Shares

European shares witnessed a downturn on Wednesday as tensions in the Middle East unnerved investors. This led to shifts in technology stocks, which oscillated between gains and losses as markets evaluated the sustainability of the sector's recent global rally.

The STOXX 600 index experienced a 0.6% drop to 642.22 points by early morning, with sectors sensitive to energy prices, such as automotive and banking, seeing significant declines of 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively. The rise in crude prices amidst geopolitical tensions also impacted airline stocks, with Air France and Wizz Air both falling over 2% each. Additionally, Lufthansa's shares decreased by 4% following a Citigroup downgrade to "sell" from "neutral".

Heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran, marked by exchanges of fire and the revocation of Iran's oil selling license by Washington, threatened an already fragile ceasefire. These geopolitical dynamics kept investors on edge, particularly affecting technology stocks which started July shakily after an AI-fueled rally last quarter. Meanwhile, Swedish broadband provider Bahnhof saw an 18% surge after Telenor's acquisition announcement, bucking the broader negative trend.