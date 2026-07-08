Sena Leader Slams Maharashtra Govt over Alleged Assault on Healthcare Workers

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has criticized the Maharashtra government following an alleged assault on women medical staff at KDMC hospital. Raut demands strict action against the accused, while the Shiv Sena corporator denies the allegations. The incident has sparked condemnation from various political and medical sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 14:50 IST
Sena Leader Slams Maharashtra Govt over Alleged Assault on Healthcare Workers
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday demanded accountability from the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following allegations of an assault on women doctors and nurses at a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation hospital. Raut criticized the lack of action against the "Mindhe gang" reportedly responsible for the attack.

Raut further incited controversy, suggesting harsh public punishment for the alleged offenders. In contrast, Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre refuted the allegations, arguing that CCTV footage was misleading due to camera angles. Mhatre expressed regret and maintained he only tapped a nurse who was unresponsive and talking on her phone.

Political figures and medical representatives have collectively condemned the incident. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde assured a case is underway, while Maharashtra Congress criticized the party's perceived misuse of power. FAIMA's chief highlighted this as a bleak reminder of healthcare workers' vulnerability in India. (ANI)

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