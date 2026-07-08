Sena Leader Slams Maharashtra Govt over Alleged Assault on Healthcare Workers

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday demanded accountability from the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following allegations of an assault on women doctors and nurses at a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation hospital. Raut criticized the lack of action against the "Mindhe gang" reportedly responsible for the attack.

Raut further incited controversy, suggesting harsh public punishment for the alleged offenders. In contrast, Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre refuted the allegations, arguing that CCTV footage was misleading due to camera angles. Mhatre expressed regret and maintained he only tapped a nurse who was unresponsive and talking on her phone.

Political figures and medical representatives have collectively condemned the incident. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde assured a case is underway, while Maharashtra Congress criticized the party's perceived misuse of power. FAIMA's chief highlighted this as a bleak reminder of healthcare workers' vulnerability in India. (ANI)