Doctors Strike at Shashtri Nagar: A Stand Against Lawlessness

Doctors at Shashtri Nagar Hospital staged a strike on Wednesday to protest what they described as "complete lawlessness" after Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre allegedly assaulted a doctor and medical staff.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ramesh Sawant expressed grave concerns over the safety of citizens and doctors, criticizing the state's ruling party for its perceived disregard for the law. He emphasized the need for accountability following the assault incident.

Maharashtra Minister Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar confirmed that the police are investigating. He condemned the assault, stressing that such actions are intolerable under any circumstances and promised strict legal action against those responsible.

BJP MLA Pravin Darekar echoed calls for non-violent solutions, noting that issues should be addressed through proper channels rather than resorting to physical assault.

The controversy began when Mhatre reportedly assaulted staff at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation hospital. Mhatre later expressed regret over the incident, maintaining that it was due to miscommunication and that the assault claims were misrepresented.

Rohan Krishnan of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) strongly condemned the attack, highlighting the continual fear healthcare professionals face amidst rising violence and mental stress.