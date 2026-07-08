Oil Prices Soar as Global Markets React to Gulf Conflict Tensions

Oil Surged By More Than On Wednesday And Global Stocks And Bond Prices Tumbled

Oil prices surged more than 5% on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's announcement of the termination of a memorandum with Iran caused turmoil in the global markets. This abrupt shift amplifies inflation risks, particularly in the bond market, as markets hunker down amid fears of disrupted oil supplies.

The unease was further intensified by an increase in yields for both U.S. Treasury notes and European bonds. Investor sentiment, already fragile due to preceding U.S.-Iran tensions, took another blow as benchmarks in stocks fell sharply, with European shares experiencing their most significant drop since mid-March.

The volatility echoed through the stock market, exacerbated by doubts about the valuations of rapidly rising semiconductor and AI stocks. Analysts indicated vulnerabilities in the AI supply chain and pressure on future pricing power, prompting a notable shift away from these stocks toward financials and consumer sectors.