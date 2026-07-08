Oil Prices Soar as Global Markets React to Gulf Conflict Tensions
Oil prices spiked over 5% amid geopolitical tensions, as President Trump declared an end to a U.S.-Iran memorandum. This development triggered a sell-off in stocks and bonds, with benchmark yields climbing. European shares also saw significant declines, with concerns about supply shocks and valuations of high-flying stocks particularly pronounced.
Oil prices surged more than 5% on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's announcement of the termination of a memorandum with Iran caused turmoil in the global markets. This abrupt shift amplifies inflation risks, particularly in the bond market, as markets hunker down amid fears of disrupted oil supplies.
The unease was further intensified by an increase in yields for both U.S. Treasury notes and European bonds. Investor sentiment, already fragile due to preceding U.S.-Iran tensions, took another blow as benchmarks in stocks fell sharply, with European shares experiencing their most significant drop since mid-March.
The volatility echoed through the stock market, exacerbated by doubts about the valuations of rapidly rising semiconductor and AI stocks. Analysts indicated vulnerabilities in the AI supply chain and pressure on future pricing power, prompting a notable shift away from these stocks toward financials and consumer sectors.