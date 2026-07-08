NoBroker Ventures into Beauty Services with Zivora Launch

NoBroker, India's top proptech firm, has expanded its services by launching Zivora, a specialized brand for at-home beauty services. This strategic move is an extension of its established home service offerings, which already handle nearly 200,000 requests monthly across cleaning, painting, and repair services.

With beauty services accounting for nearly half of the home services industry's revenue, NoBroker sees significant potential in this high-frequency category. The company highlights that while services like deep cleaning see infrequent use, beauty services, often booked monthly, offer recurring consumer engagement. This presents an opportunity for building lasting customer relationships.

CEO Amit Kumar Agarwal emphasizes NoBroker's commitment to high-quality, convenient beauty services through Zivora. The brand has invested in professional training and employs AI for demand forecasting to enhance appointment efficiency and service quality. Unlike competitors offering heavy discounts, NoBroker focuses on sustainable growth, leveraging a vast existing customer base of over 40 million users.