Erdogan Urges NATO Allies to Lift Defense Industry Restriction

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urges NATO allies to lift restrictions on defense cooperation at a NATO summit in Ankara. Emphasizing a cooperative model, Erdogan stresses removing barriers among allies. Amid potential U.S. sanctions on Turkey, Erdogan highlights Turkey's commitment to NATO's defense spending goals by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Said On Wednesday That Nato Allies Must Lift Defenceindustry Restrictions Among Them | Updated: 08-07-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 15:37 IST
Erdogan Urges NATO Allies to Lift Defense Industry Restriction
Erdogan

In a significant address during the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on allies to lift restrictions on defense cooperation within NATO. Erdogan pointed out that these barriers hinder beneficial collaboration in the defense industry.

The discussion between Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted potential shifts in U.S. policy, including the possibility of lifting sanctions on Turkey and contemplating the sale of F-35 fighter jets. These moves, however, face likely opposition from the U.S. Congress.

Erdogan reiterated Turkey's commitment to reaching NATO's defense spending target by 2030 and announced the allocation of a $24 billion budget for the "Steel Dome" air defense project to strengthen NATO's capabilities.

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