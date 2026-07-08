Erdogan Urges NATO Allies to Lift Defense Industry Restriction

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Said On Wednesday That Nato Allies Must Lift Defenceindustry Restrictions Among Them

In a significant address during the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on allies to lift restrictions on defense cooperation within NATO. Erdogan pointed out that these barriers hinder beneficial collaboration in the defense industry.

The discussion between Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted potential shifts in U.S. policy, including the possibility of lifting sanctions on Turkey and contemplating the sale of F-35 fighter jets. These moves, however, face likely opposition from the U.S. Congress.

Erdogan reiterated Turkey's commitment to reaching NATO's defense spending target by 2030 and announced the allocation of a $24 billion budget for the "Steel Dome" air defense project to strengthen NATO's capabilities.