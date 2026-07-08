Mystery Over Missing Boeing Cargo Plane Deepens
A Boeing cargo plane, operated by K2 Airways, went missing over the Arabian Sea on its way to Karachi after reporting navigational issues. Despite efforts by Pakistani authorities, contact was lost, prompting a coordinated search and rescue operation. The incident involves a decades-old Boeing 737-400 freighter.
Pakistani authorities intensified their search efforts on Wednesday for a missing Boeing cargo plane that lost contact with air traffic control while en route to Karachi. The aircraft, carrying five crew members, reported a navigational system problem before it vanished over the Arabian Sea.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed a swift search and rescue operation for the 27-year-old freighter. K2 Airways, the operator, confirmed that the crew included two pilots, two engineers, and a support staff member. The airline is cooperating with Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority and other government agencies in the search efforts.
Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 revealed the plane experienced a series of sharp altitude changes before a steep final descent. It was last tracked descending at an abnormally high rate. The missing aircraft is a Boeing 737-400, converted from a passenger plane to a freighter in 2012. This incident marks Pakistan's first major aviation accident since 2020.
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