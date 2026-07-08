Mystery Over Missing Boeing Cargo Plane Deepens

Pakistani Rescuers Scoured The Waters Around The Presumed Crash Site Of A Boeing Cargo Plane On Wednesday

Pakistani authorities intensified their search efforts on Wednesday for a missing Boeing cargo plane that lost contact with air traffic control while en route to Karachi. The aircraft, carrying five crew members, reported a navigational system problem before it vanished over the Arabian Sea.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed a swift search and rescue operation for the 27-year-old freighter. K2 Airways, the operator, confirmed that the crew included two pilots, two engineers, and a support staff member. The airline is cooperating with Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority and other government agencies in the search efforts.

Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 revealed the plane experienced a series of sharp altitude changes before a steep final descent. It was last tracked descending at an abnormally high rate. The missing aircraft is a Boeing 737-400, converted from a passenger plane to a freighter in 2012. This incident marks Pakistan's first major aviation accident since 2020.