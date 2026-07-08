Kremlin Warns Lithuania on Nuclear Weapon Hosting

Lithuania's potential decision to lift its ban on hosting nuclear weapons is met with warnings from the Kremlin. This consideration arises as Finland plans similar actions, altering a Cold War-era act to possibly allow nuclear weapons on its soil amid tensions with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Kremlin Said On Wednesday That Lithuania Would Not Be Safer If It Presses Ahead With An Idea To Lift A Ban On Hosting Nuclear Weapons On Its Territory | Updated: 08-07-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 15:34 IST
Kremlin Warns Lithuania on Nuclear Weapon Hosting
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The Kremlin issued a stark warning to Lithuania on Wednesday, stating that the nation would not enhance its safety by lifting the ban on hosting nuclear weapons. The decision mirrors actions taken by Finland.

In March, Finland declared intentions to amend its Cold War-era legislation, aligning with neighboring Nordic countries, a move paving the way for potential deployment of nuclear arms on Finnish territory during war times.

Finland shares an extensive 1,340-kilometre (830 mile) border with Russia, heightening the geopolitical stakes of its decision, and providing a broader context for Lithuania's considerations.

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