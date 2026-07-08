Turbulent Ties: F-35 Fighter Jet Sale Sparks Controversy
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth canceled a meeting discussing the potential sale of F-35 jets to Turkey with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. The sale could upset Israel amid tensions over Iran and Turkey's NATO role. Trump's removal of sanctions on Ankara complicates U.S.-Turkey relations.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has canceled a planned meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intended to discuss the possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, according to an Israeli source.
Such a sale could provoke strong reactions from Israeli officials, who see Turkey's military ambitions as a threat to the balance of power in the Middle East. President Donald Trump announced the end of a memorandum of understanding with Iran, adding further complexity to the geopolitical landscape.
While Trump lifted sanctions on Turkey over its Russian missile purchase and expressed interest in selling F-35s, Congress and Israel are likely to push back against the move. Previous U.S. sanctions had been imposed after Turkey acquired the Russian S-400 defense system.
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