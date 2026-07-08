Oil Surges Amid Middle East Tensions and AI Market Turbulence

Oil Surged By Over On Wednesday And Bond Prices Tumbled As Renewed Fighting In The Middle East And Us Sanctions On Iranian Crude Threatened The Ceasefire

Oil prices surged by more than 3% on Wednesday, reacting to renewed Middle East conflicts and U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude, which have threatened the fragile ceasefire.

Brent crude futures climbed 3.3%, the most in a day since late May, injecting fresh inflation risks into the bond market. This rise comes as global oil inventories dwindle, a situation exacerbated by several months of conflict in the region. U.S. airstrike activities and retaliations by Iran's Revolutionary Guards against U.S. military sites have added layers of tension.

The escalation has overshadowed markets with European stocks seeing a downturn, reflected by a 0.8% drop in the STOXX 600. This volatility also impacted the AI sector, with notable shifts in investor focus from chip stocks to alternative markets, highlighting concerns about chip demand and valuation.