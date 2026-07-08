Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict and Sanctions

Oil Prices Rose And Bonds Were Sold On Wednesday As Renewed Fighting In The Middle East And Us Sanctions On Iranian Oil Threatened The Ceasefire

Oil prices surged on Wednesday as tensions in the Middle East escalated and the U.S. imposed sanctions on Iranian oil, jeopardizing the ceasefire agreement. This development also led to the sale of bonds and created an air of uncertainty in the stock market, as the AI-driven rally showed signs of fatigue.

Brent crude futures climbed by 3.2% to $76.54 a barrel, a figure still far below the wartime peaks of $120, yet enough to unsettle the bond market due to inflation concerns. This trend is exacerbated by prolonged conflicts that have depleted global oil reserves. 'The market is wary of these attacks; however, it hasn't reached panic levels,' noted Jason Wong, a senior strategist at BNZ.

In response, U.S. and European stocks showed signs of stabilization. Meanwhile, the U.S. targeted Iranian military installations, causing heightened tensions as Iran retaliated against U.S. bases in Bahrain and Kuwait. Withdrawing Iran's oil sales concession has further complicated the geopolitical landscape, as seen in rising U.S. Treasury yields, now at recent highs, reflecting market unease.