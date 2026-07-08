U.S. Dollar Steadies Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Fed Anticipations

The Us Dollar Was Broadly Steady At Its Highest Level In Roughly A Week On Wednesday After Us President Donald Trump Said An Interim Memorandum Of Understanding Signed With Iran To End Their Conflict Was Over

The U.S. dollar held steady at its highest level in a week after President Donald Trump declared an interim agreement with Iran "over." Investors are now turning their attention to the Federal Reserve meeting minutes, due to be released later in the day.

Despite Trump's strong rhetoric, Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, remarked that the market often takes his comments with skepticism. Nonetheless, the remarks have added to the geopolitical tension after Iran attacked U.S. military sites following U.S. airstrikes against Iran.

The economic landscape is further complicated by New Zealand's recent interest rate hike, pushing the kiwi dollar higher. Financial traders are particularly interested in the Federal Reserve minutes to gauge future interest rate policies and their potential impact on the dollar.