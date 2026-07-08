Trump Grants Patriot Missile License to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

President Donald Trump announced at the NATO summit that the U.S. will license Ukraine to manufacture Patriot missiles, highlighting their defensive capability. This decision responds to Ukraine's need for effective air defense amid increased missile attacks from Russia. Both Russian and Ukrainian leaders are urged to pursue a peaceful resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That The United States Will Give A License To Ukraine For Patriot Missiles As He Said Both Russia And Ukraine Want To See The War Settled Were Going To Give A License To You To Make Patriots Thats Pretty Cool This Way | Updated: 08-07-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 19:17 IST
Trump Grants Patriot Missile License to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
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In a strategic move to bolster Ukraine's defense against ongoing Russian aggression, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday at the NATO summit in Ankara that the United States will grant a license to Ukraine for manufacturing Patriot missiles. This decision comes as both Russia and Ukraine express a desire to see the war settled, albeit with challenging negotiations in sight.

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump emphasized the defensive capability of the Patriot missile system, noting its superiority over offensive alternatives. Zelenskiy has been keenly advocating for these U.S.-made interceptors, especially in light of recent ballistic missile attacks by Russia on Kyiv, which exposed Ukraine's critical shortage of adequate air-defense systems.

While the operational specifics involving prime contractor Lockheed Martin remain under wraps, Trump expressed confidence in the American company's cooperation. The President underscored the pressing need for a peaceful resolution, characterizing both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy as formidable negotiators in previous diplomatic endeavors.

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