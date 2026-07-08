Trump Grants Patriot Missile License to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That The United States Will Give A License To Ukraine For Patriot Missiles As He Said Both Russia And Ukraine Want To See The War Settled Were Going To Give A License To You To Make Patriots Thats Pretty Cool This Way

In a strategic move to bolster Ukraine's defense against ongoing Russian aggression, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday at the NATO summit in Ankara that the United States will grant a license to Ukraine for manufacturing Patriot missiles. This decision comes as both Russia and Ukraine express a desire to see the war settled, albeit with challenging negotiations in sight.

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump emphasized the defensive capability of the Patriot missile system, noting its superiority over offensive alternatives. Zelenskiy has been keenly advocating for these U.S.-made interceptors, especially in light of recent ballistic missile attacks by Russia on Kyiv, which exposed Ukraine's critical shortage of adequate air-defense systems.

While the operational specifics involving prime contractor Lockheed Martin remain under wraps, Trump expressed confidence in the American company's cooperation. The President underscored the pressing need for a peaceful resolution, characterizing both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy as formidable negotiators in previous diplomatic endeavors.