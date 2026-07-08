Historic Pardon for Ruth Ellis: A Symbolic Act of Mercy

In a historic move, King Charles, upon the government's advice, has symbolically commuted the sentence of Ruth Ellis, executed in 1955, to life imprisonment. This decision acknowledges that Ellis was a victim of historical injustice, suffering domestic abuse and coercive behaviour.

Justice Minister David Lammy highlighted the significance of this pardon, describing it as an act of mercy. 'We hope it brings some measure of peace to Ruth’s family,' he stated, emphasising the exceptional nature of her case and the changing understanding of domestic abuse.

The application for clemency was initiated by four of Ellis's grandchildren, while her sister had previously sought to reduce the murder verdict posthumously. Although the death penalty in Britain was abolished for murder in 1965, such pardons are rare and only granted on government request.