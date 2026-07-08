Historic Pardon for Ruth Ellis: A Symbolic Act of Mercy

Ruth Ellis, the last British woman hanged in 1955 for murder, received a posthumous pardon, her sentence symbolically commuted to life imprisonment by King Charles. This comes as a response to new evidence highlighting domestic abuse. The pardon is meant to acknowledge past injustices and bring peace to her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Last British Woman To Be Hanged | Updated: 08-07-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 19:12 IST
Historic Pardon for Ruth Ellis: A Symbolic Act of Mercy

In a historic move, King Charles, upon the government's advice, has symbolically commuted the sentence of Ruth Ellis, executed in 1955, to life imprisonment. This decision acknowledges that Ellis was a victim of historical injustice, suffering domestic abuse and coercive behaviour.

Justice Minister David Lammy highlighted the significance of this pardon, describing it as an act of mercy. 'We hope it brings some measure of peace to Ruth’s family,' he stated, emphasising the exceptional nature of her case and the changing understanding of domestic abuse.

The application for clemency was initiated by four of Ellis's grandchildren, while her sister had previously sought to reduce the murder verdict posthumously. Although the death penalty in Britain was abolished for murder in 1965, such pardons are rare and only granted on government request.

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