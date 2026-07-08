Meloni Stands by Trump Alliance Amid Social Media Criticisms

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni remains firm in her decision to foster close ties with former U.S. President Donald Trump despite his recent critical social media posts. Speaking at a NATO summit in Ankara, Meloni also emphasized Italy's commitment to NATO's defense, prioritizing national procedures and timelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Said On Wednesday She Did Not Regret Trying To Establish Close Ties With Us President Donald Trump | Updated: 08-07-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 19:14 IST
Meloni Stands by Trump Alliance Amid Social Media Criticisms
Giorgia Meloni

In a bold statement, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared she harbors no regrets over her efforts to tighten diplomatic relations with former U.S. President Donald Trump, despite recent criticisms directed at her through his social media channels.

Meloni, speaking at a NATO summit held in Ankara, responded to Trump's online remarks with diplomatic poise, choosing not to engage in a direct rebuttal. Instead, she reaffirmed Italy's alignment with NATO's defense spending requirements, insisting on the country's autonomy concerning the timing and implementation of these commitments.

While Meloni prioritizes Italy's defense capabilities, she is resolute in her decision to maintain a strategic dialogue with Trump, underscoring the importance of diplomatic agility in international politics.

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