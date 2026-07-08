Unlocking Financial Health: Bridging the Advisory Gap in India

A recent PwC India survey highlights significant regional disparities in financial service utilization in India, with the East showing limited access to financial advice and the South boasting high digital service adoption. The report emphasizes designing financial products around real household needs and improving both access and engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 18:38 IST
Unlocking Financial Health: Bridging the Advisory Gap in India
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A new survey conducted by PwC India in partnership with Dvara Research Foundation reveals that 37% of households in India's East have never sought financial advice, while 23% sought but did not receive it. The survey underscores regional disparities in accessing formal financial services across the country.

While the East struggles with liquidity in emergencies, the South leads in digital financial service adoption. Yet, only 13% of financial advice comes from formal providers in the South, relying heavily on third-party and social networks for guidance. The report suggests this might impede sustainable financial health improvements.

Vivek Belgavi from PwC India notes India has made strides in financial access but stresses the need to redesign products to align with household cash flows. The report highlights that income volatility hinders financial well-being, while mixed channels of digital and physical engagement foster better usage and outcomes.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
4
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026