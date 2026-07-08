Baseball Hits a Six with Suryakumar Yadav: Bridging America's Pastime and Indian Cricket
Major League Baseball partners with cricket star Suryakumar Yadav to enhance baseball's presence in India. As an MLB Ambassador, Yadav will highlight the connection between cricket and baseball through events in India and the U.S. and curate content for Indian fans. The move follows India's cricketing triumphs and a broadcast deal renewal with JioStar.
Major League Baseball announced a strategic partnership with Indian cricket star Suryakumar Yadav to strengthen its ties with Indian sports fans. As an MLB Ambassador, Yadav will participate in events across India and the United States, aiming to highlight the similarities and cultural exchanges between cricket and baseball.
Yadav expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating his eagerness to learn more about baseball and introduce its dynamic culture to Indian audiences. He will also develop content aimed at deepening the connection between sports fans in India and baseball enthusiasts worldwide.
This collaboration follows India's recent cricketing success, under Yadav's leadership, in winning the Twenty20 World Cup. Additionally, MLB renewed its broadcast agreement with JioStar, enhancing live baseball content access for Indian viewers.