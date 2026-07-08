Venezuela's Oil Law Reform Aims to Boost Investment

Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, signed new regulations to reform the country's main oil law. The changes aim to modernize operations and attract foreign investment after two decades of strict nationalization. Lawmakers approved these reforms in January, but specific details have not been disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Venezuelas Acting President | Updated: 08-07-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 20:09 IST
Venezuela's Oil Law Reform Aims to Boost Investment
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Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, has taken a significant step towards reforming the nation's hydrocarbons sector by enacting new regulations under its main oil law. On Wednesday, Rodriguez signed off on measures designed to streamline operations, modernize outdated rules, and attract much-needed investment in the oil and gas industry.

This move follows congressional approval of the reforms to the Hydrocarbons Law back in January. These legislative changes mark a shift away from 20 years of strict nationalization policies and asset expropriation that had previously deterred foreign investors from entering the Venezuelan market.

While the reforms signal a promising shift, Rodriguez has yet to provide detailed information on the specific contents of the regulations. The absence of this information leaves many stakeholders awaiting further clarification on how the new rules will be implemented.

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