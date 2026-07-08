The Czech Republic Will Not Participate In A Billion Billion Package Of Military Assistance For Ukraine That Nato States Agreed To On Wednesday

The Czech Republic has announced its decision to refrain from participating in a massive €70 billion ($80 billion) military aid package for Ukraine, agreed upon by NATO members. Prime Minister Andrej Babis stated that each country should decide independently on their contributions.

Highlighting the need for European-centric defense strategies, particularly in the context of missile threats from Ukraine and Iran, Babis indicated that the Czechs intend to prioritize regional projects over broader international commitments. The NATO summit in Ankara, described by Secretary General Mark Rutte as unifying, nevertheless saw divergent financial contributions from member states.

Despite NATO's stipulation for defense spending to reach 2% of a country's GDP, the Czech Republic has failed to meet this target and remains unlikely to do so this year. However, Babis assured that steps are in place to fulfill this next year. Moreover, a limited, one-time contribution is planned for U.S. weapons to Ukraine, diverging from past promises to withdraw military support.