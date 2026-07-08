Trump Considers Removing Syria from Terrorism List

Us President Donald Trump On Wednesday Said He Thought He Would Remove Syria From The United States List Of Designated State Sponsor Of Terrorism I Think I Will

President Donald Trump indicated that he might remove Syria from the United States' list of designated state sponsors of terrorism. This startling revelation came on Wednesday during a press briefing.

Responding to a question before his meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Turkey, Trump stated, "I think I will," referring to the potential removal of Syria from the controversial list.

The current designation of Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism places significant limitations on U.S. foreign assistance, defense exports, and financial dealings with the country. This move comes as the U.S. has been reviewing Syria's status for some time.